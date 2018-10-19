The gate to the Goldstream Provincial Park campground remains closed to the public as of noon on Oct. 2, 2018. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

Goldstream park campground reopens after tent city cleanup

The campground was closed to the public on Sept. 20 by the provincial government

Goldstream Provincial Park campground reopens Friday morning after being closed since the roving tent city group, Camp Namegans, settled into the campground for a tumultuous two-week stay.

The campground was closed to the public on Sept. 20 and the group of campers left Oct. 2.

Work within the campground is complete, BC Parks says, adding a thanks to the public for their patience during the closure.

In a statement to Black Press Media, the province says initial assessments of the area began immediately after campers vacated with a primary focus on public health and safety. A contrator determined that limited remediation was needed, however no cost figures have been disclosed.

Members of Namegans Nation, as the tent city group now calls itself, under the leadership of Chrissy Brett, moved to the provincial campground after being evicted from Regina Park in Saanich following a months-long stay.

A draft report from the District of Saanich said the municipality could pay anywhere between $746,000 and $923,500 for all the costs associated with the homeless camp at Regina Park.

The group has been roving in varying numbers around the Capital Region for more than a year, protesting a lack of housing.

As of Friday morning, the group was settled at Cattle Point in Oak Bay.


