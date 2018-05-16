Elephant seal moulting at Gonzales Beach. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Gonzales neighbourhood on lookout after second seal stops briefly at beach

A group of volunteers in Gonzales neighbourhood watches over the beach after a second young elephant seal spent the morning there today.

A moulting juvenile elephant seal claimed the beach for its moulting process last month

The second was on the beach this morning (May) but swam away around 1:30 p.m. The Gonzales Group of volunteers that looked after the first seal, plans to watch the shores for 24 hours in case it returns.

Earlier this month, officials were forced to warn the public that anyone caught harassing a marine mammal could face fines or criminal charges.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada warned the public to stay clear of the seal and be respectful. Signs of distress include being up on her front flippers, gaping the mouth and vocalizing. An elephant seal may look slow and harmless, but it is capable of moving very quickly and could be dangerous if it feels threatened.

Elephant seal moulting on Gonzales Beach in April

 

