Sooke Fire Rescue responded to a grass fire on Henlyn Drive on Wednesday afternoon. (Kevin Laird/Sooke News Mirror) Firefighters were concerned about wind gusts at the site of a Wednesday afternoon grass fire. (Kevin Laird/ Sooke News Mirror)

UPDATE: Firefighters bring Sooke wildfire under control

Firefighters have a wildfire that burned an area about 100×150 feet at the north end of Henlyn Drive on Wednesday afternoon under control, officials said.

Sooke Fire Rescue responded to the fire at around 2 p.m.

Local firefighters battled the fire with help from Otter Point and Metchosin fire departments.

The house near the property was out of danger after firefighters put a wet guard down.

Sooke Fire Chief Kenn Mount reminds residents that open burning of any type is prohibited within Sooke from June 1 to Sept. 30 with the exception of small campfires.

Anyone seeing a wildfire should call 911.


