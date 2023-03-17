Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription drugs, plus guns and cash, were seized by Greater Victoria police units on March 15 following an investigation into organized crime and drug trafficking. (Courtesy of Saanich police)

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription drugs, plus guns and cash, were seized by Greater Victoria police units on March 15 following an investigation into organized crime and drug trafficking. (Courtesy of Saanich police)

Greater Vicotria investigation seizes trafficking-consistent amount of drugs, handguns

Multiple units conducted searches, vehicle stop after organized crime investigation

Three people were arrested on Wednesday (March 15) stemming from a Greater Victoria police investigation into organized crime and drug trafficking.

Victoria, Saanich and integrated police units conducted a “high-risk vehicle stop” around 3 p.m. at Douglas Street and Burnside Road. A small amount of drugs, along with cash and a .22-caliber handgun with ammunition were found and two men were arrested during the stop.

Those men were later released pending further investigation.

Officers then conducted a search warrant in 100-block of Lurline Avenue in Saanich. More cash and an amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription drugs that police say are consistent with trafficking were found during the search.

Another handgun and more ammunition were also seized at the Lurline Avenue location, along with a stolen bike valued at approximately $10,000. One person from the scene was arrested for an outstanding warrant before they were taken to Saanich police cells.

