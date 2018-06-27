Crime Stoppers Greater Victoria most wanted for week of June 29, 2018.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers most wanted for June 29

  • Jun. 27, 2018 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 29, 2018.

Carson James John, wanted for failure to comply. John is a 30-year-old aboriginal male, five-foot-10, 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tyson Kayes is wanted for failure to comply. Kayes is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-11, 177 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Steven Knowles is wanted for theft under $5,000, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and for assault and utter threat. Knowles is described as a 34-year-old male, six-foot-one, 186 pounds, with brown hair and bue eyes.

Terry Loring is wanted for possession of stolen property and assault with a weapon. Loring is described as a 29-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Ronald Anthony Moore is wanted for theft under $5,000. Moore is described as a 35-year-old white male, six-foot, 161 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Paul Seal is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probabtion and a breach of undertaking to appear. Seal is described as a 50-year-old white male, six-foot, 186 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

UVic Transgender Archives named one of top LGBTQ museums worldwide
West Shore RCMP looking for missing View Royal woman

