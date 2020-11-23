Saanich police Chief Constable Scott Green (right) stands with Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers program coordinators Phil Downie and Gill Millam who received a Crime Stoppers International award for their work in 2019. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers nabs international award for aiding 38 arrests last year

Non-profit program brings anonymous public tips to police

The Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers team earned an international award for assisting with nearly 40 arrests in 2019.

In the category for a program serving a population of 300,000 to 1-million, Crime Stoppers International (CSI) named the Greater Victoria program winner of the Productivity Award for the most arrests in 2019.

Every year, CSI recognizes stand-out programs, individuals and campaigns from all over the world that have contributed to providing a safe and anonymous way for the public to report information about crimes to police.In 2019, the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers – a non-profit run civilian coordinators, Phil Downie and Gill Millam, and overseen by a board of volunteers – contributed to the arrest of 38 individuals, more than double they year before.

Downie said they’re proud of the award for the program that helped with 153 per cent more arrests than 2018.

This is Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers’ fourth award in three years which Downie said shows how invested the community is in solving crimes and making the region safer.

Crime Stoppers “provides a tremendous contribution to public safety” in the region, said Saanich police Chief Constable Scott Green in a news release. “With last year’s increase in tips received and arrests made, along with continued international recognition, it demonstrates that this a highly valued program within our community.”

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has served Victoria, Esquimalt, Saanich, Oak Bay, Central Saanich, Sidney/North Saanich, the West Shore, Sooke and the Gulf Islands since the early ’80s. The organization is independent of police but partners with law enforcement to solve crimes.

Anyone wanting to report a crime or submit a tip anonymously can contact the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

Most Read