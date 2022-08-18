Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 16, 2022.

Jeremy Lew Blunden is wanted for four counts of fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstruction of a peace officer, breach of a release order and four counts of breach of an undertaking. Blunden is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’11”, 144 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Christopher Forsyth Erskine is wanted for criminal harassment, forcible entry, mischief under $5,000, three counts of breach of probation and breach of a release order. Erskine is described as a 40-year-old male, 5’9”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Mary Margaret Kyle is wanted for assault. Kyle is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’7”, 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

James Douglas Smith is wanted for three counts of break and enter, three counts of theft, possession of stolen property, possession of a break-in instrument and failing to comply with an undertaking. Smith is described as a 42-year-old male, 5’9”, 146 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cornelio Jay Boersen is wanted for breach of probation. Boersen is described as a 20-year-old male, 5’9”, 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

William Trevor McCoy is wanted for review of sentence. McCoy is described as a 48-year-old male, 5’11”, 181 pounds, with auburn hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
7 new B.C. single-day temperature records set amid August heat wave
Next story
B.C. scientists find ‘weak spot’ in COVID-19 virus that could lead to new treatments

Just Posted

Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria returns to Greater Victoria this weekend. (Black Press Media)
Weekend events rolling through Great Victoria

The Saanich Fairgrounds hosts a pair of free movies this weekend, Kung-Fu Panda on Friday (Aug. 19) and School of Rock on Saturday. (saanichfair.ca)
Free family movies coming to Saanich Fairgrounds in Central Saanich

Keygan Power, 18, and Allison Power enjoy some sunshine near where the teen works each day for Byte Camp. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Teen defeats brain bleed effects, works summer, weekends to graduate alongside Saanich peers

The permanently closed V2V Empress passenger ferry that ran for two years between Victoria and Vancouver is pictured on a foggy day at the Inner Harbour. Victoria resident Thomas Guerrero has proposed the concept of a passenger ferry that runs from Oak Bay Marina to Vancouver, the Gulf Islands and various U.S. destinations. (Photo by Thomas Guerrero)
Victoria man tests the waters for an Oak Bay Marina passenger ferry