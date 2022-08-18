Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 16

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 16, 2022.

Jeremy Lew Blunden is wanted for four counts of fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstruction of a peace officer, breach of a release order and four counts of breach of an undertaking. Blunden is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’11”, 144 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Christopher Forsyth Erskine is wanted for criminal harassment, forcible entry, mischief under $5,000, three counts of breach of probation and breach of a release order. Erskine is described as a 40-year-old male, 5’9”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Mary Margaret Kyle is wanted for assault. Kyle is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’7”, 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

James Douglas Smith is wanted for three counts of break and enter, three counts of theft, possession of stolen property, possession of a break-in instrument and failing to comply with an undertaking. Smith is described as a 42-year-old male, 5’9”, 146 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cornelio Jay Boersen is wanted for breach of probation. Boersen is described as a 20-year-old male, 5’9”, 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

William Trevor McCoy is wanted for review of sentence. McCoy is described as a 48-year-old male, 5’11”, 181 pounds, with auburn hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

