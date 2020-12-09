Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Dec. 8, 2020.

Jose Miguel Hurtado Nunez is wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation. Nunez is described as a 31-year-old male, 5’10”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Justin Neal Jay is wanted for fraud under $5,000. Jay is described as a 54-year-old male, 5’5”, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Wesley Chester Williams is wanted for two counts of assault, obstruction and possession of stolen property. Williams is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’2”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Barbara Mary Joseph is wanted for theft under $5,000. Joseph is described as a 28-year-old female, 5’4”, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lyndon Baines Canute is wanted for theft under $5,000. Canute is described as a 30-year-old male, 5’5”, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

James Roland Beecher is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for parole violation. Beecher is described as a 45-year-old male, 5’9”, 177 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing 30-year-old man located safe
Next story
Surrey hatchet attack victim wins court case against B.C. government

Just Posted

Eliska Polivkova strings red and orange arbutus berries onto a thread to craft a necklace. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: Saanich students craft arbutus berry necklaces to fundraise for Leila Bui

Oaklands kids sell necklaces for $5 through school website

A giant star hoisted onto the back of a Colwood home can be seen from West Shore communities below. (Facebook/Leah Moreau)
Colwood family’s giant star shines down from Triangle Mountain

Roughly nine-metre star can be seen far and wide

Director Arnold Lim (centre) works behind the scenes with crew members on All-in Madonna, which premieres virtually at the Whistler Film Festival on Dec 9. (Patrick Coble/Blue Lake Films Ltd.)
Saanich director’s first feature virtual premiere’s at Whistler Film Festival

All-in Madonna, directed by Arnold Lim, streams Dec. 9 and is available through Dec. 31

A vehicle was driven into a T’Souke businesses early Wednesday morning. (Sooke News Mirror photo)
UPDATED: Police believe men attempted to steal ATM machine, looking for one suspect

Crash into gas station appears to have been intentional, says RCMP

GoFundMe named Victoria Canada’s most generous city in 2020. This year donors raised more than $85,000 to support the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm when its income was impacted by COVID-19. (GoFundMe)
Victoria named Canada’s most generous city in 2020: GoFundMe

Community rallied behind Beacon Hill Children’s Farm, single parents

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
POLL: Will you be celebrating Christmas with someone outside your household?

The COVID-19 pandemic has already stripped away many of our hopes for… Continue reading

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Atlantic salmon smotls are added to a new semi-closed containment system at a Cermaq Canada farm on the west coast of Vancouver Island. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)
B.C. trials of new salmon farm containment system underway

Cermaq Canada hopeful experiment will drastically reduce occurrence of sea lice

Kelowna RCMP Stock Image.
Arrest made in 2019 Vancouver Island road rage incident

55-year-old Crofton man will appear in court in January 2021

A Mirror file photo from Sept. 26, when First Nations marched in Campbell River, in solidarity with 100 other Nations throughout the province to protest against fish farms in B.C.’s coastal waters. (Photo by Marc Kitteringham)
Vancouver Island First Nation chief tells mayors to butt out of Discovery Island fish farm consultations

Homalco chief asking mayors to be ‘respectful’ of the ‘government-to-government’ process

Most Read