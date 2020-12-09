Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 8

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Dec. 8, 2020.

Jose Miguel Hurtado Nunez is wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation. Nunez is described as a 31-year-old male, 5’10”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Justin Neal Jay is wanted for fraud under $5,000. Jay is described as a 54-year-old male, 5’5”, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Wesley Chester Williams is wanted for two counts of assault, obstruction and possession of stolen property. Williams is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’2”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Barbara Mary Joseph is wanted for theft under $5,000. Joseph is described as a 28-year-old female, 5’4”, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lyndon Baines Canute is wanted for theft under $5,000. Canute is described as a 30-year-old male, 5’5”, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

James Roland Beecher is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for parole violation. Beecher is described as a 45-year-old male, 5’9”, 177 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.