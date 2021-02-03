Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 3

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Feb. 2, 2021.

Darcy Bruce Morgan is wanted for two counts of break and enter, two counts of theft under $5,000 and breach of undertaking. Morgan is described as a 58-year-old male, 5’10”, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Wesley Chester Williams is wanted for two counts of assault, obstruction and possession of stolen property. Williams is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’2”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Leonard Lecreux is wanted for fraud, possession of a controlled substance, theft over $5,000, theft of vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen property and two counts of failing to comply with an order. Lecreux is described as a 39-year-old, 6’2”, 201 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Corey Wilson is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property under $5,000. Wilson is described as a 34-year-old male, 5’8”, 179 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Brendan Blair Brewer is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Brewer is described as a 29-year-old male, 6’3”, 201 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Joseph Earl Yeo is wanted on a warrant for review of sentence. Yeo is described as a 48-year-old male, 5’7”, 141 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.