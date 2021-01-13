Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 12, 2021.

Christopher Wilson is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property under $5,000. Wilson is described as a 34-year-old male, 5’8”, 179 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Leonard Lecreux is wanted for fraud, possession of a controlled substance, theft of vehicle, theft over $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen property, failing to comply and breach of undertaking. Lecreux is described as a 39-year-old male, 6’2”, 201 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Christopher John Bruce Parker is wanted for possession of an unauthorized non-firearm, possession of prohibited weapons, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault. Parker is described as a 37-year-old male, 5’11”, 155 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Richard Neil Strocel is wanted for sexual assault and breach of undertaking. Strocel is described as a 61-year-old male, 6’1”, 181 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Patrick Daryne O’Neill is wanted for breach of probation. O’Neill is described as a 28-year-old male, 5’6”, 139 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Barbara Mary Joseph is wanted for theft under $5,000. Joseph is described as a 28-year-old female, 5’4”, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the…

