Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 5, 2021.
Christopher Wilson is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property under $5,000. Wilson is described as a 34-year-old male, 5’8”, 179 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.
Terry Gene Doucette is wanted for theft under $5,000, assaulting a peace officer, taking a vehicle without consent and breach of a release order. Doucette is described as a 45-year-old male, 6’1”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Christopher John Bruce Parker is wanted for possession of an unauthorized non-firearm, possession of prohibited weapons, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault. Parker is described as a 37-year-old male, 5’11”, 155 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Richard Neil Strocel is wanted for sexual assault and breach of undertaking. Strocel is described as a 61-year-old male, 6’1”, 181 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.
Zane Kavik Maurice Turvey is wanted for fraud under $5,000. Turvey is described as a 49-year-old male, 6’, 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Barbara Mary Joseph is wanted for theft under $5,000. Joseph is described as a 28-year-old female, 5’4”, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.