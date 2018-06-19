Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 19

  Jun. 19, 2018
  • News

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 19, 2018.

Steven Roderick Knowles is wanted for two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, assault, uttering threats and theft under $5,000. Knowles is described as a 34-year-old male, six-foot-one, 186 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Terry Alexander Loring is wanted for assault with a weapon and possession of stolen property. Loring is described as a 29-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 145 pounds,with black hair and brown eyes.

James Edward Christie is wanted for three counts of assault and breach of undertaking. Christie is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-six, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Carson James John is wanted for failure to comply with an order. John is described as a 30-year-old male, five-foot-10, 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paul Martin Seal is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation and breach of an undertaking. Seal is described as a 50-year-old male, six feet, 186 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Tyson Kayes is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Kayes is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-11, 177 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

