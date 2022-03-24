Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 22

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of March 22, 2022.

Kenneth Christopher Labounty is wanted for unlawfully being in a dwelling and review of sentence. Labounty is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’1”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Catherine Marie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000 and possession of a stolen credit card. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Stacey Hayden is wanted for trafficking a controlled drug. Hayden is described as a 37-year-old female, 5’6”, 205 pounds, with auburn hair and hazel eyes.

Rhettley Shane Dahl is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with conditions. Dahl is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’10”, 195 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

Neil Mark Briones Clark is wanted for breach of probation. Clark is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’8”, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Normand Voyer is wanted for failing to comply with conditions. Voyer is described as a 56-year-old male, 6’, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

