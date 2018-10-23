Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 23, 2018.

Matthew Darlington is wanted for fail to comply recognizance. Darlington is described as a 43 year-old male, five foot 11 inches and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Elliott is wanted for fail to comply with probation. Elliott is described as a 27 year-old male, five foot two inches tall and 119 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ben Hurst is wanted for breach of UTA. Hurst is described as a 25 year-old male, six foot one inch tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nicole Foldi is wanted for two counts each of fail to comply and breach of undertaking to appear. Foldi is described as a 35 year-old female, five foot eight inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Kevin Michael Knorr is wanted for fail to comply with probation. Knorr is described as a 41 year-old male, five foot 10 inches tall and 183 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tia Tamara Lea Seguin is wanted for fail to comply with probation and theft under $5,000. Sequin is described as a 27 year-old female, five foot three inches tall and 150- pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.