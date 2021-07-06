Gas prices lept another 10 cents to 172.9 per litre at many Greater Victoria gas stations Monday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria gas prices catapult another 10 cents

Many stations sitting at 172.9 per litre Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy

Greater Victoria drivers appear to be in for a pricey summer as gas prices continue to soar.

Monday night, prices at numerous stations around the region were reported at 172.9 cents per litre, a 10-year high according to GasBuddy. That’s a 10 cent leap up from Monday morning, and even higher than analysts had predicted this summer would hit.

According to GasBuddy, a couple of Greater Victoria gas stations remain low, with Costco in Langford at 158.9 cents per litre and Pump in Saanichton at 159.9.

This time last year, prices were sitting around the 130 cents per litre mark. On average across Canada July 6, the price of gas is approximately 135 cents per litre, almost 40 cents lower than in Greater Victoria.

