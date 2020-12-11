Cruise ships at Ogden Point tower above pedestrians and scuba divers walking along the breakwater. The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, which manages the facilities, plans to install shore power in future as a way to reduce the ships’ emissions while in port. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cruise ships at Ogden Point tower above pedestrians and scuba divers walking along the breakwater. The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, which manages the facilities, plans to install shore power in future as a way to reduce the ships’ emissions while in port. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority planning for greener future

Decision to pursue shore power a step toward significantly reducing cruise ship emissions

COVID-19 and the uncertainty around the future of the cruise industry makes putting a time frame on the installation of shore power facilities at Ogden Point almost impossible.

Nonetheless, Greater Victoria Harbour Authority CEO Ian Robertson is thrilled with the GVHA board’s recent decision to move forward on the estimated $24.8-million project, which aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cruise operations at the terminal.

Giving appropriately equipped vessels the ability to shut down their engines while in port and plug in to shore power to run shipboard operations will be a major development, he said.

“It’s an important step for our organization, because it is one more step that we can take to positively impact the environment,” Robertson said. “When you consider the environment and the social responsibility, it made very good sense to go to the next step.”

The James Bay neighbourhood would benefit from reduced ambient noise from running engines, and improved air quality, he said.

RELATED STORY: 2021 Victoria cruise ship season still uncertain, says harbour authority

The decision to develop shore power at Ogden Point comes after completion of an emissions inventory by Synergy Consulting, and a nine-month study of options for mitigating emissions from cruise ships by consultant Moffatt and Nichol, both commissioned by the GVHA.

Using measured emissions of carbon dioxide, sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxides, it was estimated that use of a shore power system would reduce those emissions by 56 to 59 per cent by 2040.

But further work on the project will not happen until the cruise industry stabilizes, Robertson said. “The first step will be to see how and when the industry rebounds, not just for Victoria, but globally. And secondly, when we see some certainty to cruise as we’ve known it.”

It’s estimated that by 2030, roughly 85 per cent of all ships calling on Victoria will be shore power capable – as of 2018, just 48 per cent had that technology.

“The industry is moving there to a significant degree, but shore power is still in its infancy,” Robertson said.

The viability of investing in shore power also hinges upon the cruise lines’ willingness to pay for it. The GVHA started communicating the idea pre-COVID and received their support, Robertson noted. “But now is not the time to be knocking on their door asking for money.”

ALSO READ: Cancelled cruise ships costs Victoria more than $130 million

The use of frequency conversion technology, which allows shore power electricity to be modulated at the point of connection, could provide new off-season revenue for the GVHA by encouraging cargo ships and other commercial marine carriers to tie up at Ogden Point rather than weigh anchor off the coast.

Currently, only 16 deep sea ports worldwide have shore power available, but a number of those are on the West Coast, including Vancouver, Seattle and Juneau, Alaska.

For more on the GVHA shore power project, visit gvha.ca.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cruise ShipsPollution and Air Quality

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases
Next story
Man at large may be armed, Victoria police warn

Just Posted

Large logs that once bordered Mount Douglas Park were recently chopped up and removed from the park – despite bylaws banning the actions – leaving behind a trail of sawdust. (Photo courtesy Darrell Wick)
Wood snatchers illegally chop, smuggle logs out of Saanich park

Parks bylaw prohibits removing wood, using chainsaws in parks

Former Victoria Grizzlies captain Alex Newhook during Team Canada selection camp in Red Deer. Newhook will play forward for Team Canada at the World Junior Championships. (Hockey Canada/Rob Wallator)
Former Victoria hockey star Alex Newhook cracks Team Canada

After a month in Red Deer, Newhook ready for World Juniors

Cruise ships at Ogden Point tower above pedestrians and scuba divers walking along the breakwater. The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, which manages the facilities, plans to install shore power in future as a way to reduce the ships’ emissions while in port. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria Harbour Authority planning for greener future

Decision to pursue shore power a step toward significantly reducing cruise ship emissions

Christopher John Parker, 37, is wanted on three warrants and may be armed, Victoria police warned on Dec. 11. (Victoria Police Department)
Man at large may be armed, Victoria police warn

Christopher John Parker is a 37-year-old Caucasian man

Island Health says an outbreak of COVID-19 at Veterans Memorial Lodge is now over. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich long-term care home ends, visits set to restart

Veterans Health Centre programs and services are set to resume on Dec. 14

B.C. transit buses are among public areas where mask use is required. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission remains high with 737 new cases

11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, three health care outbreaks

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

A large film studio project is being proposed for the Malahat. Pictured is a graphic of the project. (Submitted graphic)
Huge film studio development proposed for Malahat Nation lands

Project estimated to provide about 1,500 jobs

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
POLL: Will you be celebrating Christmas with someone outside your household?

The COVID-19 pandemic has already stripped away many of our hopes for… Continue reading

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

Police in Nanaimo stopped 600 vehicles at road checks last weekend, checked five drivers for alcohol impairment and arrested two individuals. (Black Press file photo)
Driver arrested after asking Nanaimo RCMP for advice on avoiding road checks

Police report results of first weekend of CounterAttack impaired driving enforcement

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

Canadian dollar coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Statistics Canada says Canadian households owed an average of $1.71 for every dollar of disposable income in the third quarter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Household debt now $1.77 for every $1 in disposable income, StatCan says

The ratio was still below the $1.81 seen in the fourth quarter of 2019

Most Read