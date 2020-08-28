Greater Victoria has had 46 cases of COVID-19

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has released a map showing COVID-19 cases broken down region. (BCCDC map)

New data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows how many cases of COVID-19 have been reported in specific areas of each health authority.

Vancouver Island has had a total of 173 cases of COVID-19. Between January and July, 29 of those cases were in Greater Victoria’s core, six were from the western communities and 11 were on the Saanich Peninsula, for a total of 46. Most cases of the virus in the Island Health region were on the north Island area, with 30 cases.

Currently, there are 14 active cases on the Island and 154 people have recovered.

Across the province, there have been 5,372 cases, with 204 deaths and 4,253 recovered.

The BCCDC map of cases will be updated at the end of each month and can be found at bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data.

