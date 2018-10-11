People in Greater Victoria are likely to live longer than the national average thanks in part to a milder environment, an active culture, and access to support and education. (File photo)

Greater Victoria has longer life expectancy than national average

National statistics say Victorians are likely to live to 83

If you’re looking for the secret to longevity, it might just be your environment.

According to data from Statistics Canada and BC Statistics, those living in Greater Victoria have a life expectancy of 83.1 years, which is slightly higher than the national average of 81.9 years.

ALSO READ: How to get grandma high for the first time

Dr. Murray Fyfe, a B.C. Medical Health Officer, said that many things the area has to offer could contribute to this, including socio-economic factors, level of education and early childhood factors, access to health resources as well as the lifestyle choices that people on the West Coast gravitate towards.

“It’s a matter of how much physical activity people get, whether people smoke tobacco or not,” he said. “Tobacco use here is lower than in many parts of Canada.”

He also said the mild climate of the area means people can be active all year long, and not be confined by the restraints ice and snow can instill in other parts of the country.

“People can be physically active throughout the year, and there’s a focus on improving bicycle infrastructure and a good walking environment,” Dr. Fyfe said. “People are choosing not to get into a car, but use other means of transportation which helps in terms of cardiovascular health.”

