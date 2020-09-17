Greater Victoria police warn of low visibility on roads due to wildfire smoke, fog

Smoke hung low near the Oak Bay police and fire departments on Sept. 17 and officers warned drivers to be wary on the roads. (Oak Bay Police Department/Twitter)

Police remind road users to be wary as Greater Victoria residents woke up under a heavy layer of smoke and fog Thursday morning.

The Oak Bay Police Department shared a photo on Twitter early on Sept. 17 demonstrating the thick smoke and fog hanging in the air. In the photo, the district’s fire station is visible and everything beyond it fades to grey.

It's thick out there this morning, especially near Elk Lake on the Pat Bay Hwy. Good time to take a moment to check that your 🚘front and rear lights are working. https://t.co/HevdlKHvFU — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) September 17, 2020

READ ALSO: Drone footage of View Royal highlights thick smoke in Greater Victoria

READ ALSO: Homeless need respite from wildfire smoke, says Victoria councillor

Oak Bay police noted that many students – who may be novice cyclists – would be making their way to school on bikes and may not be wearing bright clothing or lights.

“Please drive slowly and carefully,” police said.

Heavy fog in Victoria & Esquimalt as well this morning. Please use care as you take to the road this morning. Watch for cyclists, pedestrians & other motorists. #yyj #yyjtraffic https://t.co/WXNj7fzmEu — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) September 17, 2020

The Saanich and Victoria police departments also chimed in, adding that visibility is poor across their jurisdictions as well. Saanich police noted that drivers on the Pat Bay Highway could expect to encounter thick smoke and reduced visibility – especially near Elk Lake on the Pat Bay Highway.

Police added that this is a good opportunity for drivers to take some time to ensure that their front and rear lights are working.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DrivingGreater VictoriaPolice