Cheryl Woolley, president of Victoria Real Estate Board (VREB), says new real estate figures for July 2019 point towards a stable market (Black Press File)

Greater Victoria real estate sales up in July 2019 compared to July 2018

VREB’s president says sellers are adjusting to new realities

The president of the local real estate board predicts a relatively stable real market after the release of new figures.

“Things have been pretty level,” said Cheryl Woolley, president of the Victoria Real Estate Board (VREB), when commenting on real estate figures for July 2019. While July 2019 sales rose 8.4 per cent compared to July 2018, sales dropped 4.6 per cent compared to June 2019. Prices, meanwhile, dropped. The benchmark value for a single family home in the Victoria Core was $858,800 in July 2019 — down 3.4 per cent from July 2018.

Woolley said this relationship between rising sales and dropping prices marks a departure from previous years when sales rose along with prices.

RELATED: Real estate spring market ends with a ‘whimper’ in Greater Victoria

RELATED: Statistics Canada warns of ‘deteriorating market conditions’ in Greater Victoria

“We have levelled off,” she said. “Sellers are adjusting to new realities. So there has been price dropping.”

Sales of single family homes rose 2.1 per cent, while sales of condominiums rose 14.4 per cent. What accounts for this relationship?

Woolley said it is a question of affordability. She had said earlier that realtors continue to report strong interest in entry-level homes as well as properties that are competitively priced, with prices for high-end homes softer.

Looking at specific municipalities, a single-family home cost $831,700 in Victoria, $871,100 in Saanich East, $754,000 in Saanich West, $637,500 in Langford, and $1.21 million in Oak Bay.

The total number of sales in July reached 303 with a total value of $253.8 million.

Writing on househuntvictoria.ca last month local real estate expert Leo Spalteholz raised the possibility that July sales could hit almost 750.

“A little surprising to see this amount of activity in July when sales usually back off from June,” said Spalteholz, who wondered whether changes in mortgage rules would end up attracting more buyers.

In the end, 706 properties sold in July, just below the long run average of 720 for the month. So while actual sales did not fulfill the high expectations raised earlier in the month, July was nonetheless better than expected.

“July’s statistics show that our region’s housing market continues to be fairly active, despite many people being in summer vacation mode,” said Woolley earlier.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
August is the deadliest month for motor vehicle crash fatalities
Next story
Another rock slide on Highway 4 cuts off Tofino-Ucluelet

Just Posted

Horgan ‘hijacks’ family reunion, hosts private tour of legislasture

Ancestors of former Speaker of the Legislature Frederick Pauline visit local sights

Two missing teenage brothers last seen in Saanich on Tuesday

Joseph Billy, 15, and Tyson Billy-Brown, 14, left an address in Saanich on foot

Electric bike on display at Langford bike shop stole in break and enter

Front window of West Shore Bicycles smashed during robbery

Greater Victoria real estate sales up in July 2019 compared to July 2018

VREB’s president says sellers are adjusting to new realities

Risk of thunderstorm for late Friday morning

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Shamrocks get past Timbermen in Game 2

Victoria leads Nanaimo two games to none in WLA semifinals

Another rock slide on Highway 4 cuts off Tofino-Ucluelet

Single-lane alternating traffic now moving around debris

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Most Read