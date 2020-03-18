Joni Oldholff and her son Sam are grateful for the support of their community as they self-isolate in their Esquimalt home. (Courtesy of Joni Oldhoff) Joni Oldholff and her son Sam are grateful for the support of their community as they self-isolate in their Esquimalt home. (Courtesy of Joni Oldhoff)

Greater Victoria residents find compassion and community amid COVID-19 isolation

People are helping one another during coronavirus pandemic

Victoria residents are finding new ways to build community amid social distancing and isolation protocols implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, B.C. has reached 186 cases of the global coronavirus, including seven deaths. Around the province and country, community centres, restaurants, businesses and schools are partially or fully closed as the public heeds government recommendations to eliminate gatherings and self-isolate.

And while many Victorians are working from home and choosing to stay away from public spaces, a new type of community is forming in the face of global uncertainty. A Facebook group called COVID-19 Coming Together has nearly 5,500 members and includes dozens of requests and offers for help – everything from a coffee maker, diaper cream and financial advice to vet bills, grocery deliveries and virtual guided meditations.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Joni Oldhoff is in self-isolation with her four-year-old son, who has respiratory issues that could increase his risk of serious illness. After her coffee maker broke, Oldhoff posted to see if anyone had an extra, joking that it would be difficult to get through isolation without it.

She can’t believe how many people reached out, not just to offer coffee, but all sorts of help.

“I’ve had offers for coffee makers and espresso machines,” she said. “There are so many offers, it’s been so, so heartwarming to witness.”

A neighbour dropped off gardening supplies so she and her son could do some gardening on the balcony, and a French press is being dropped off at her Esquimalt home this week.

“It’s scary but at the same time, I am feeling really positive,” Oldhoff said. “I feel like a lot of this is giving everyone an opportunity to stop and slow down in their lives and focus on what matters. It’s really showing us the strength of community.”

Helen McCall, who owns a Victoria-based commercial cleaning business, said community is everything, especially in times of crisis.

She doesn’t have endless supplies, but McCall is bringing hospital-grade disinfectant concentrate to the most vulnerable members of the community.

“Some of the people who need it the most can’t get here,” she said. “The people who need it the most are the people who are self-isolating. As of now, I’m perfectly healthy, I have a car and I’m happy to help.”

READ ALSO: Canada to close borders to most foreigners, but not to U.S., to slow spread of COVID-19

Camosun College student Raven Fawkes has been using her time away from school (Camosun moved to online courses last week) to help fill a need for clothing donations.

After seeing that Our Place Society had a critical need for clothing donations, Fawkes started collecting, but once the pandemic became more critical, she decided to post in the COVID-19 Facebook group too.

On Monday night, Fawkes and her partner picked up clothing from 17 households, and they plan to do another round next week.

“I’ve got a little more space in my life to help out right now,” she said. “And maybe there’s a little bit of momentum with this, where the community is realizing that we really need to reach out and connect and I think it’s a good time to use that momentum.”

Victoria meditation teacher Morgana Braveraven was surprised by the response she received when she asked if anyone was interested in free, virtual guided meditation.

“COVID-19 has caused us all a lot of fear and anxiety,” she said in a Facebook message. “We have never experienced such a thing as this and we need tools to get through this crisis as healthy and calm as we can.

“We are not alone in this crisis – we are in it as a community, and as a community member who has a skill and tool that can help, I am happy to offer it to whom so ever may need it.”

Braveraven’s online classes can be accessed through her studio’s Facebook page Laughing Buddha Studio.

READ ALSO: Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New south Island casino could be in the cards for Saanich
Next story
Talk to your kids about COVID-19: here’s how

Just Posted

Talk to your kids about COVID-19: here’s how

B.C. child psychologist gives advice on speaking to kids about ongoing health emergency

Greater Victoria residents find compassion and community amid COVID-19 isolation

People are helping one another during coronavirus pandemic

New south Island casino could be in the cards for Saanich

Council to meet with B.C. Lottery Association about hosting new gaming facility

Social services groups take extra precautions for Victoria’s most vulnerable amid pandemic

Our Place, Cool Aid, Mustard Seed change procedure for sake of health and safety

Central Saanich resident among the first tested for COVID-19 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Glenn Letham chose to get tested after returning from the United States and developing cough

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

Unnamed skater becomes first NHLer diagnosed with coronavirus

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

COVID-19: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations members stop visitors en route to Tofino and Ucluelet

“As much as we don’t want to do this, we need to cap the pandemic.”

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Island RCMP warn against COVID-19 scams

Government of Canada also reminds people to be alert for fraudsters

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Most Read