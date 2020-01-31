Gamers of all ages and backgrounds came out for a full day of Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Apex Legends at the Esports Summer Tour: The Puddle, in Williams Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria to see largest video game tournament on Vancouver Island

The Daryl Open will be a Super Smash Bros. tournament in April

A Greater Victoria man is organizing the largest video game tournament to come to Vancouver Island, and it will all focus on Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros.

Wyatt Oickle, whose family own’s Langford’s Liquor Planet, said that he’s always loved hosting events, and in recent years held Super Smash Bros. tournaments with more than 30 participants at his home.

“So I thought this year I’d like to do something bigger, but I just can’t fit that many people into my house,” Oickle said. “Then I thought, ‘if I’m getting a venue, I might as well go for it.’”

That’s how plans for The Daryl Open – named after Oickle’s screen name – began.

In 2019 the Trinity Super Smash Bros. tournament hosted 158 players up at the University of Victoria; now, Oickle and some of the Trinity organizers are hoping The Daryl Open can host 300 players.

ALSO READ: UVic prof publishes investigation on zen of Street Fighter

“For Super Smash Bros there’s a bit of a community,” Oickle said. “It’s for everyone; the video game is kind of kid-oriented, but my cousins and friends who are in their 30s are already signing up.”

Most of the event will focus on the most recent version of the game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch, though some older versions of the N64 Super Smash Bros. will also be included in a mini tournament.

Oickle said he plans on having at least 40 Nintendo Switch units and computer screens at the event, put forward by community members and local sponsors.

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

The tournament winners will take home cash raised from registration, which costs $10 per person.

Additionally there will be door prizes including a new Nintendo Switch.

“I also think if I have enough people it would be funny to buy a car as a door prize,” Oickle said.

The event will take place on April 19 at the Sheraton Four Points hotel at 829 McCallum Rd.

Anyone interested can learn more or register at smash.gg/thedarylopen.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

