Logs and other detrius sit along First Street and Ocean Avenue in Sidney following Sunday’s wind storm. Municipal crews were out in force Monday morning with the clean up. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Greater Victoria under another wind warning this morning

Strong southeast winds will reach speeds of up to 80 km/h in Greater Victoria

Environment Canada says to expect strong winds that may cause damage this morning across Greater Victoria.

They issued the storm warning early this morning to affect the south coast today. Strong southeast winds could reach speeds of up to 80 km/h over the northern half of the east coast of Vancouver Island and over parts of Greater Victoria, especially over exposed coastal areas.

The timing of the strongest winds are expected in late morning and early afternoon. Winds are forecast to come down to below 70 km/h by early this evening.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.


