Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of April 24, 2018.

Ashley Nicole Beasley is wanted for fraud over $5,000, use of a forged document and use of a stolen credit card. Beasley is described as a 32-year-old female, five-foot-three, 122 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

James Edward Christie is wanted for three counts of assault and breach of an undertaking. Christie is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-six, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Richard Junior Shepherd is wanted for uttering threats and failing to comply. Shepherd is described as a 29-year-old male, six-foot-one, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hayden Trevor Hamlyn is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Hamlyn is described as a 20-year-old male, six-foot-two, 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Attila Kemeny is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for parole violation. Kemeny is described as a 24-year-old male, five-foot-10, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Donald Polkosnik is wanted for assault and uttering threats. Polkosnik is described as a 55-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.