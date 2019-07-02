Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 2, 2019.

Kirk Patrick McRae is wanted Canada wide for a parole violation. McRae is described as a 38-year-old male, six-foot-three, 221 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Nickenson Diserme Ezra Toews is wanted for aggravated assault. Toews is described as a 23-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 146 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Genevieve Madeleine Pocetti is wanted for four counts of theft under $5,000 and breach of undertaking. Pocetti is described as a 47-year-old female, five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alain Lussier is wanted for failure to comply. Lussier is described as a 56-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 157 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Bruce William Woods is wanted for two counts of failure to comply with probation. Woods is described as a 29-year-old male, five-foot-10, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failure to comply and breach of undertaking. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

