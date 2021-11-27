Greater Victoria’s first express recycling station opens at Hartland Landfill

Greater Victoria residents will now be able to drop off refundable beverage containers at an express recycling station at Hartland Landfill. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria residents can now drop off refundable beverage containers at the region’s first express recycling station.

Located at the Hartland Landfill and operated by the Capital Regional District (CRD), the facility which opened Nov. 24 allows people to drop off pre-bagged beverage containers – with no sorting necessary.

Refunds are then granted via Interac e-transfer or cheque, a model that improves recovery rates by making recycling more convenient for British Columbians, a release said.

“Return-It is excited to bring our first Express & GO station to Greater Victoria,” said Allen Langdon, president and CEO of Return-It, in a statement.

Langdon said the new location supports accessibility and provides even more recycling solutions that are convenient and encouraging.

Users create an online account at express.return-it.ca and can then bring their containers to the express station at Hartland Landfill in a sealed and clear bag.

At the site, users are then able to print a bag label at the station, enter the pin code provided at the time of registration, and drop off the containers.

The money will be automatically sent to the online account where funds can be redeemed by Interac e-transfer or cheque.

Consumers also have the option of supporting their local community by donating their refunds to a charitable organization of their choice. The free online account allows users to donate their deposit funds to the specific organizations’ accounts when they drop off their empty containers.

For more information visit return-it.ca/express/expressandgo.

