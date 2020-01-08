Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 7, 2020.

Andrew John McConnell is wanted for breach of probation. McConnell is described as a 29-year-old male, five-foot-four, 141 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bruce Alan Menzies is wanted for breach of undertaking. Menzies is described as a 56-year-old male, five-foot-11, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Muhammad Ahmed is wanted for indecent act and fail to comply with probation conditions. Ahmed is described as a 27-year-old male, five-foot-11 and 161 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Scott Alonzo Merk is wanted for assault. Merk is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-eight and 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Brandon Robert Cooper is wanted for cause fear of injury. Cooper is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot 10 and 161 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Kirk Duncan McEachern is wanted for assault, breach of conditions and two counts of failure to comply with probation. McEachern is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-11 and 161 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

