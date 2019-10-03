A digital rendering shows what the 622 Admirals Rd. development will look like (File contributed/ Rep Lab)

Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off new Esquimalt Legion, senior’s residence development

The Vista by Avenir Senior Living is set to open in 2021

The new home of Esquimalt’s Legion branch 172, a senior’s residence and residential condos is now underway.

On Tuesday morning developers and Township officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony at the 622 Admirals Rd., the future home of the Vista by Avenir Senior living.

For 74 years the site was the home of the Legion branch, but it had been a topic of contention for the last two-decades between the Legion and former developer, Monimos Equities and Development, which ended in court in 2018. In the same year it was announced that Vista Independent Living Ltd. would take over the debts associated with the site, and that the company would like to host the Legion on the ground floor of its upcoming development.

READ MORE: Future of Esquimalt Legion finally clear

The Legion portion of the project will take up approximately 5,000 sq. ft. of the bottom floor, neighbouring a pharmacy and medical clinic.

“We are excited to have this new home for our Legion,” said Jim Swanbeck, president of the Esquimalt Legion. “A brand new space in our community means the world to our veterans.”

Also on the ground floor will be a 30-person theatre and a hair salon for building residents.

The 11-storey facility will also house 95 independent and supported living apartments, as well as 48 studios of memory care, with specialized cognitive care for seniors with Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related impairments. There will be an additional 38 condominiums for sale.

ALSO READ: Victoria council offers tax break for Legion’s $104,000 property tax bill

“We are proud that this building will allow the seniors of Vancouver Island to age in place,” said Jason Craik, principal at Avenir Senior Living. “This location gives us the perfect opportunity to build in the heart of a community with great amenities within walking distance for our seniors which helps enhance their lives.”

On the 11th floor, residents will also have access to a 16,000 sq. ft. amenity space which will include a dining room, piano lounge, sports bar, high tea lounge, bistro, library, wellness studio, art studio and outdoor lounge.

The building is set to open in 2021.

The ground floor of the Vista by Avenir Senior Living will host the new home of Esquimalt’s Legion Branch 172 (File contributed/ Rep Lab)

