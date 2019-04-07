Two cats peer out from inside a “catio” created by Beautiful World Living Environments. Wild ARC says huge numbers of birds and other small creatures are injured or killed by outdoor cats. (Facebook/Beautiful World Living Environments)

Group wants Saanich to lick roaming cat problem

Citizens for Responsible Cat Ownership will push for new bylaw Monday

A citizens group wants Saanich to pass a responsible pet ownership bylaw in Saanich with a focus on cats.

The group calling itself Citizens for Responsible Cat Ownership will appear before Saanich council Monday in asking the municipality to follow Victoria, Esquimalt, Oak Bay, Central Saanich in passing a cat protection bylaw.

“In a perfect world, cats would be licensed,” said the group’s presentation. “If that is not realistic at this point, then a complaint-driven process would improve the situation.”

RELATED: Victoria Natural History Society asks district to keep cats under control

RELATED: LETTER: Cat owners dodge same responsibility as dog owners

The presentation says among other points that roaming cat harm the environment and biodiversity. A 2013 paper estimates that cats kill between 100 and 350 million birds per year in Canada in noting that “cat predation is likely to remain a primary source of bird mortality in Canada for some time.”

Harm to biodiversity is a serious issue, the group’s presentation notes. “Dogs are strictly controlled in sensitive areas like Swan Lake and Rithet’s Bog,” it reads. “Yet, cats are allowed to roam freely with devastating results to bird and small animal populations.”

This aspect actually undermines larger environmental goals, it reads. Saanich, the report notes, recognizes the important role of birds in controlling harmful insects such as mosquitoes by installing bird nest boxes near water features. But the municipality appears “wasted” when roaming cats prey on birds the municipality is trying to encourage.

RELATED: Poison found near Vic West off-leash dog park

Roaming cats can also be carriers of various diseases to other domestic animals, wildlife, and humans. “Not just fleas and ticks, but worms, parasites and viruses,” it reads. “There’s a big health benefit if we stop cats from roaming.”

Cats also fail to respect private property and defecate in children’s play areas.

The report also notes that a bylaw would also benefit cats themselves.

Cats can be kept safe and happy at home, just like other pets, and trained to walk on a leash, it reads.

“If you want your cat to have access to the outdoors, fence-top rollers keep cats from escaping,” it reads. “Or provide a “catio”, which is an enclosed outdoor area.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Accused test taker in college scandal plans to plead guilty
Next story
NY police arrest fan who attacked wrestler at WWE event

Just Posted

Surfers and kiteboarders scoop rare opportunity to surf at Willows Beach

Saturday’s windstorm creates perfect conditions for wave sports in Oak Bay

Saanich councillor questions criticisms of municipal housing policy

District hosts housing forum next month

Sidney catches a wave with Stand Up Paddleboard Nationals

All ages welcome to watch Surf Canada Stand Up Paddleboard Nationals, May 25-26 in Sidney

Sidney arts show features hundreds of pieces for sale

Saanich Peninsula Arts and Crafts Society holding Spring Show April 27-28 at Mary Winspear Centre

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total for Island to five

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Langley baby girl who beat the odd at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Second degree murder charge laid in the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt

B.C. costume designer sews up future in film industry

B.C. woman Flo Barrett lands gig on Lifetime TV film; Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal out May 27

Group wants Saanich to lick roaming cat problem

Citizens for Responsible Cat Ownership will push for new bylaw Monday

B.C. VIEWS: Hippie pseudoscience leaks into our NDP government

Energy minister clings to urban myths about gas drilling

WATCH: ‘best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

First time for provincial Junior Olympic championships

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

Most Read