Victoria man Brent Connors was found in possession of drugs, fire arms and over $12,000 in cash. (File contributed)

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged Victoria fentanyl dealer

Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to the investigation

A Victoria man is facing nine recommended charges from the Victoria Police after officers took him into custody during an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs, including fentanyl.

The VicPD Strike Force and Crime Reduction Unit officers went to the 700-block of Johnson Street after hearing of man operating a “dial-a-dope” operation.

After several days of investigation, officers believed the man was making hand-to-hand drug transactions.

When officers used a search warrant on March 21, they took one man into custody and found drugs including heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. They also found over $12,000 in cash, body armour, a shotgun and ammunition.

Brent Connors, is facing nine charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, careless use or storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without license and/or registration, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of possession of firearm contrary to order, and possession of body armour without a permit.

Police emphasize that Connors is considered innocent until proven guilty.


nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

 

Victoria man Brent Connors was found in possession of drugs, fire arms and over $12,000 in cash. (File contributed)

Victoria man Brent Connors was found in possession of drugs, fire arms and over $12,000 in cash. (File contributed)

Previous story
Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

Just Posted

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged Victoria fentanyl dealer

Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to the investigation

B.C. man (pick up truck, Lucky Beer poster, and all) revels in return to Esquimalt

Rear-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie assumed command of the Maritime Forces Pacific

PHOTOS: Oak Bay police officers rescue baby seal found on rocky shoreline

Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance

Police call off search for missing kayaker in East Sooke

The investigation is now considered a missing person case

Three-car accident causing traffic on Pat Bay Highway

North-bound traffic down to one lane, South-bound traffic backing up

Victoria Ska and Reggae Fest fills harbour with music

Music festival wraps with free party Sunday at Ship Point

5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Victoria Ska and Reggae Fest, Ride Don’t Hide, Cordova Bay Day and more

Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

Cedella Roman, 19, crossed the border while out for a run

B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

‘There has to be something they could do’

Man brandishes axe during robbery

Mounties were able to locate the suspect within two hours of the incident

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

B.C. man (pick up truck, Lucky Beer poster, and all) revels in return to Esquimalt

Rear-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie assumed command of the Maritime Forces Pacific

Most Read