Guns, drugs and $50K seized from Victoria home

Police arrested two people after searching the Johnson Street unit on Dec. 20

Two people were arrested after Victoria police seized multiple guns, drugs and $50,000 in cash from a residence last month.

Officers obtained a warrant to search a suite at a multi-unit housing facility in the 800-block of Johnson Street and located the items upon entering the unit on Dec. 20.

Among the items seized were two guns, two airsoft pistols and two kilograms of drugs that included methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

A man and a woman were arrested at the scene and were released pending further investigation. VicPD said it will be recommending charges related to firearms and drug trafficking against both of them.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

