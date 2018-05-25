Have your say about the new Swartz Bay ferry terminal

BC Ferries has announced plans for public consultation this spring on plans to upgrade the Swartz Bay terminal in North Saanich. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

The Swartz Bay ferry terminal is being redeveloped, and BC Ferries wants your opinion on how it should be changed. The public are invited to use the online engagement platform to tell the ferry corporation what improvements they would like to see (eg. more food vendors, wayfinding signs, public art).

In the survey, BC Ferries said internal studies had identified several problems with Swartz Bay ferry terminal, including a lack of amenities for foot and vehicle passengers, conflicts in passenger pick-up and drop-off areas, and limited capacity to support growth. The foot passenger terminal is also deemed too small.

The public has until June 8 to submit their comments, but there will be pop-up events and public info sessions throughout June and July. A preferred concept is expected to emerge by August or September, with more public info sessions scheduled for that time. Terminal construction is expected to begin in 2021.

To have your say, visit bcferries.com/swbvision



