FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Health Canada authorizes booster shot using Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for all adults

Some provinces have already announced plans and begun doling out booster shots

Canada’s health regulator authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot on Tuesday (Nov. 9).

According to Health Canada, the booster shot is meant to be an extra dose of the vaccine given after the primary vaccine series – two shots for most people – has been completed.

“The booster shot is designed to help people maintain their protection against COVID-19 over time,” Health Canada stated.

The shot is authorized for people ages 18 and up and is to be given at least six months after the individual receives their second dose. The booster is to be a full regular dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

While Health Canada waited until now to authorize the booster shot, some other provinces have already announced plans to give booster shots to their entire eligible population.

In B.C., booster shots have begun to be given to the elderly and Indigenous Peoples and the province plans to offer them to all residents ages 12 and up by May, between six and eight months after they finished their first two doses.

Alberta and Ontario have also expanded the eligibility criteria for booster shots in recent days.

