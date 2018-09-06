Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, B.C. Minister of Addictions and Mental Health Judy Darcy among politicians from the province attending opioid symposium in Toronto. (Judy Darcy/Twitter)

Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis

Funds split between province, federal government in new Emergency Treatment Fund

Canada’s health minister has announced $71.7 million in emergency funding to help combat the opioid crisis in B.C.

The money, divvied up nearly 50-50 between provincial and federal monies, is earmarked to improve access to addiction treatment services with a focus on young and Indigenous people in the province.

Canada’s federal health minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announced the money at an opioid symposium in Toronto Thursday, alongside B.C.’s addictions minister Judy Darcy. There, the two ministers also signed a bilateral agreement under the new federal Emergency Treatment Fund.

READ MORE: B.C. launches emergency response centre to curb overdose deaths

READ MORE: More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

“Lives are being saved every day at overdose prevention sites; by connecting people to treatment; by expanding the available treatment options; and by training more prescribers,” Darcy said in a news release.

“We will continue to build a system where people who need help can receive it quickly and where addiction is no longer treated as a moral failure tainted by shame, but as the health issue that it is.”

Nearly four British Columbians are dying each day from an opioid overdose. Between January and July there have been roughly 878 deaths, according to BC Coroners Service statistics.

Across Canada, 3,800 people died from opioid-related overdoses last year.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report
Next story
B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Just Posted

Police not charged for an arrest leading to a Victoria woman’s broken shoulder

The IIO looked into a July 2017 incident that included Saanich and Victoria police officers

B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Nearly $150 million in new bases, personnel and ships are on hold

Victoria General Hospital, Royal Jubilee now wired for free public Wi-Fi

Patient started petition in April pledging need to stay connected with friends, family while in hospital

Victoria-area sevens players boycott Rugby Canada sessions, upset at new reorganization

Rugby Canada’s plan to have one centralized pool of men’s players rather than having separate 15s and sevens training squads is off to a rocky start.

Rare sighting of lone Brown Pelican in Oak Bay waters

Bird is uncharacteristically alone and far from home

Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype

Eight Netflix films will screen at TIFF in the coming days, marking the largest number of movies the company has ever brought to the festival.

Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Reports indicate the actor died of a heart attack in Florida

Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis

Funds split between province, federal government in new Emergency Treatment Fund

BCHL Today: Road heavy sched for Wenatchee Wild and a Mainland division deal

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Health care, scientific jobs top B.C. employment forecast

Wave of retirements means nearly a million B.C. job openings

B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report

Nelson Mandela Rules set of standards for inspecting B.C.’s 10 prisons, psychiatric centres

Malahat truck fire not necessarily caused by cigarette

Social media speculation blaming driver could be inaccurate

Some B.C. First Nations ban limited-entry moose hunt

Citing struggling moose populations and the unprecedented 2017 wildfires, First Nations are extending a moratorium on 2018 moose hunt

4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting

Police say they responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati.

Most Read