Health officials warn of measles scare at Vancouver airport

An infected passenger flew into B.C. on June 23

Health officials are warning the public to watch for measles’ symptoms after an infected person flew into Vancouver on June 23.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the infected person flew from New Delhi to Guangzhou on China Southern flight CZ 3028 and then from Guangzhou to Vancouver on China Southern flight CZ 377 on June 23.

The CDC believes that travellers on those flights, as well as anyone who might have gone through Vancouver International Airport that day.

The centre said that travellers on the affected flights could infect others even outside of YVR.

Measles is a high infectious disease that is spread by coughing and sneezing.

READ MORE: Langley school district plans to keep a list of unvaccinated children

Although the CDC believes that most travellers are immune to measles, all travellers on those flights are asked to check if they have been vaccinated.

Infants less than a year old are, and others who haven’t been vaccinated, are considered especially at risk.

Most people born after 1970 have likely received the measles, or MMR (a combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine) and are protected. Many of those born before 1970 are likely to be immune due to prior measles infections.

Symptoms, which can take between one to three weeks to develop, include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Red eyes
  • Rash that starts centrally including on the face, spreads to the limbs and lasts at least three days

