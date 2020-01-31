Heavy rain causes overflow and unstable ground for areas of Greater Victoria

CRD asks the public to avoid affected areas until further information is released

Recent rainfall is causing issues across Greater Victoria.

A portion of Lochside Reginal trial between Quadra Street and Mckenzie Avenue is temporarily closed due to unstable ground from the recent rain event. The Capital Regional District is asking the public to avoid the area until more information is released.

The heavy rain caused stormwater and wastewater to combine and overflow along some shorelines. The CRD has noted overflows between Fraser Street and Victoria View Road, including Macaulay Point in Esquimalt. The overflow has also been noted between Trafalgar Park and Radcliffe Lane, including McNeill Bay in Oak Bay.

Residents are asked to avoid entering the water in these areas it may pose a health risk.

As a precaution and in consultation with Island Health and the local municipalities, beaches within the affected areas will be posted with public health advisory signs until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the 70CFU/100mL recreational limit.

For updates on both of these issues visit crd.bc.ca.



