Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Election day is fast approaching with advance polls now open. Here is what you need to know before you cast your ballot in Greater Victoria.

Meet your candidates:

In Saanich North and the Islands, Zeb King, Adam Olsen, and Stephen Roberts are vying for your vote. Learn more about these candidates here.

In Saanich South, Kate O’Connor, Lana Popham and Rishi Sharma are on the ballot. Learn more about these candidates here.

In the Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding, Florian Castle, Nicole Duncan, Roxanne Helme, and Murray Rankin are vying for your vote. Learn more about these candidates here.

In Victoria-Swan Lake, Rob Fleming, Annemieke Holthuis, David Somerville, Walt Parsons, and Jenn Smith round out the ballot. Learn more about these candidates here.

Karen Bill, Grace Lore, Jenn Neilson, and Jordan Reichert are running in Victoria-Beacon Hill. Learn more about these candidates here.

In the Esquimalt-Metchosin riding – which also includes Colwood – Mitzi Dean, Andy MacKinnon, Desta McPherson, and RJ Senko are facing off. Learn more about these candidates here.

In the West Shore’s other riding, Langford-Juan de Fuca, Gord Baird, Kelly Darwin, John Horgan, and Tyson Riel Strandlund are vying for your vote. Learn more about these candidates here.

All-candidate forums:

Due to the pandemic, many of the traditional debates and all-candidate forums have shifted to virtual platforms.

Saanich North and the Islands candidates will be tested at two forums on Oct. 15. A virtual event hosted by the Peninsula Chamber of Commerce at 4 to 5:30 p.m. kicks off the afternoon. It will be followed by an event at the Saanich Peninsula Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m., hosted by the North Saanich Residents Association.

Over on the West Shore, the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce, the WestShore Chamber of Commerce and the Sooke Multi-Belief Initiative host an online forum on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. for the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding.

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce is hosting discussions with candidates in the five core ridings. These events are streamed live on Facebook at noon until 1 p.m., running from Oct. 13 to 16 with Victoria-Swan Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The full session will be available after each event on their Facebook page.

How to vote:

Advance voting opens Oct. 15 and runs until Oct. 21 with election day taking place on Oct. 24. Learn more about how and where to vote locally here.

Election officials have received an unprecedented number of mail-in ballot requests. With mail-in ballots and physical distancing measures at voting stations, this election will look very different. Learn more about the voting process here.

Voters must bring valid identification that shows their name and home address. Bringing your Where to Vote card – which should arrive by mail – will speed up the voting process. Valid identification could be a B.C. driver’s licence, a B.C. services card or another card issued by the provincial or federal government that shows a name, photo and address.

Election news:

B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

B.C.’s virtual COVID-19 election campaign lacks human touch: expert

B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

For more election coverage go to vicnews.com/tag/bc-votes-2020.

