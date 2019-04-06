(Black Press file photo)

Highlands head-on collision sends one person to hospital Friday

Millstream Road was closed in both directions

A man was transported to hospital with critical injuries following a head-on collision on Millstream Road in the Highlands on Friday.

A head-on collision between two vehicles took place around 4 p.m. Friday in the 1700-block of Millstream Road.

Emergency crews were on scene and according to police, the driver of one of the vehicles was trapped inside his car when they arrived.

Police said the Jaws of Life were used to extract the man from the vehicle and he was transported to Victoria General Hospital by BC Ambulance Service with critical injuries.

Police said the other driver was conscious but appeared to have a fractured leg.

Traffic was stopped in both directions on Millstream Road while emergency crews were on scene. The road was open in both directions again around 10:50 p.m. Friday.

