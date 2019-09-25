Highway 1 lane closures planned for McKenzie interchange construction

New bridge deck to be placed during three night closures

Ongoing construction of the McKenzie interchange project requires three upcoming lane closures. (Photo via the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Various lanes will be closed on the Trans-Canada Highway on three different dates as part of the ongoing construction of the McKenzie interchange project.

Detours have been planned and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising motorists to watch for signs and altered speed limits in the project area.

The ministry noted three closures are required to allow cranes to safely position the girders (bridge deck) for the new overpass. All northbound lanes will be closed on Monday, Sept. 30 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Northbound traffic will be directed into a southbound lane meaning traffic will be single-lane in both directions in the project area.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, all southbound lanes will be closed and drivers will move to a northbound lane from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Traffic will once again be single lane in both directions.

The date and time of the third closure have yet to be announced, but it will involve the closure of the southbound exit lane onto Admirals Road. This will allow the final overpass girders to be installed.

The ministry expects the 175-metre long multi-use overpass to be completed in the spring of 2020. Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to connect directly to the Galloping Goose Regional Trail from the overpass.

Traffic lights on Highway 1 at McKenzie Avenue will likely be removed this winter and completion of the rest of the $96-million project can be anticipated for summer 2020.

