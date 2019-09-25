Ongoing construction of the McKenzie interchange project requires three upcoming lane closures. (Photo via the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Highway 1 lane closures planned for McKenzie interchange construction

New bridge deck to be placed during three night closures

Various lanes will be closed on the Trans-Canada Highway on three different dates as part of the ongoing construction of the McKenzie interchange project.

Detours have been planned and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising motorists to watch for signs and altered speed limits in the project area.

The ministry noted three closures are required to allow cranes to safely position the girders (bridge deck) for the new overpass. All northbound lanes will be closed on Monday, Sept. 30 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Northbound traffic will be directed into a southbound lane meaning traffic will be single-lane in both directions in the project area.

READ ALSO: $11 million overdraw for McKenzie Interchange construction

READ ALSO: Saanich councillor slams McKenzie Interchange Project

On Thursday, Oct. 3, all southbound lanes will be closed and drivers will move to a northbound lane from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Traffic will once again be single lane in both directions.

The date and time of the third closure have yet to be announced, but it will involve the closure of the southbound exit lane onto Admirals Road. This will allow the final overpass girders to be installed.

The ministry expects the 175-metre long multi-use overpass to be completed in the spring of 2020. Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to connect directly to the Galloping Goose Regional Trail from the overpass.

Traffic lights on Highway 1 at McKenzie Avenue will likely be removed this winter and completion of the rest of the $96-million project can be anticipated for summer 2020.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash
Next story
Owner of Shawnigan company says vaping industry unfairly targeted

Just Posted

Speculation tax has generated about $3.74 million in Greater Victoria

Victoria, Saanich and North Saanich are the top three communities in the area

Highway 1 lane closures planned for McKenzie interchange construction

New bridge deck to be placed during three night closures

Oak Bay double murder trial: Five months of evidence, testimony summarized

Jury begins deliberations in trial for father accused of murdering daughters

Rickter Scale: Century-old sage advice shared

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

BC Liquor Stores release 2016 Bordeaux

More than 700 million bottled annually

VIDEO: Campus buzzes with new honey bee hive at Royal Roads

Having the apiary is a chance for education and awareness, beekeeper says

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

Owner of Shawnigan company says vaping industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson feels better enforcement of rules required

Trudeau promises energy bill cuts, carbon-neutrality while in Lower Mainland

Scheer offers tax credit for green home renovation, and Jagmeet Singh pledged electric buses

Czech Republic, England advance at lacrosse world championship in B.C.

Canada and the Iroquois Nationals await the winners

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Attorney general notified of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president ‘several weeks’ after call

Most Read