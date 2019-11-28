The Magic of Christmas lights up Butchart Gardens from Dec. 1 until Jan. 6. (Twitter/Destination Greater Victoria) The Magic of Christmas lights up Butchart Gardens from Dec. 1 until Jan. 6. (Twitter/Destination Greater Victoria)

Holiday spirit lights up Butchart Gardens in Brentwood Bay

Light Up happens at 5 p.m. Dec. 1

Butchart Gardens turns into a point of thousands of lights Sunday during the 33rd annual Light up.

The event marks the official start of the Christmas season at the popular destination for both tourists and locals.

Light Up takes place at 5 p.m. beside the Christmas tree in front of the Rose Carousel, which celebrates its 10th anniversary. It celebrated its millionth rider in August.

RELATED: A list of where to look for Christmas lights in Greater Victoria this year

Other elements also return. They include carollers, festive brass performances, complimentary carousel rides, and outdoor skating.

Light Up lasts until Jan. 6.

