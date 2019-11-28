Holiday spirit lights up Butchart Gardens in Brentwood Bay

Light Up happens at 5 p.m. Dec. 1

Butchart Gardens turns into a point of thousands of lights Sunday during the 33rd annual Light up.

The event marks the official start of the Christmas season at the popular destination for both tourists and locals.

Just over 2 weeks until the Magic of Christmas season is upon us here at The Gardens. December 1 marks the first day.

Light Up takes place at 5 p.m. beside the Christmas tree in front of the Rose Carousel, which celebrates its 10th anniversary. It celebrated its millionth rider in August.

Other elements also return. They include carollers, festive brass performances, complimentary carousel rides, and outdoor skating.

Light Up lasts until Jan. 6.

