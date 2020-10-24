NDP Leader John Horgan elbow bumps NDP candidate Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly following a seniors round table in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The British Columbia provincial election will be on Oct. 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

NDP Leader John Horgan elbow bumps NDP candidate Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly following a seniors round table in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The British Columbia provincial election will be on Oct. 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Horgan, NDP head for majority in B.C. election results

Record number of mail-in ballots may shift results

John Horgan and the B.C. NDP are headed for a majority government, based on early results from 87 constituencies across the province.

It takes 44 seats for a majority, and the NDP were leading in 50 or more seats in early results. The B.C. Liberals were leading in 30 constituencies and the B.C. Green Party was leading three.

Results in closer races will likely have to wait for two weeks to see the result of a flood of mail-in ballots as voters chose that option in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonia Furstenau, the new B.C. Green leader, led in early vote count in Cowichan Valley, and her fellow Green MLA Adam Olsen was well ahead in Saanich North and the Islands.

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson was re-elected easily in Vancouver-Quilchena, and Horgan in Langford-Juan de Fuca.

Horgan was criticized for calling the election a year before his own legislated date and in the middle of a public health emergency, after three and a half years of a minority government supported by three B.C. Green MLAs.

more to come…

New Democratic leader John Horgan during Monday's campaign stop in Sidney. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
