A man died in a house fire at the Ahousaht First Nation reserve on Feb. 17, 2021. (BP File Image)

A man died in a house fire at the Ahousaht First Nation reserve on Feb. 17, 2021. (BP File Image)

House fire claims life of one man in Ahousaht, north of Tofino

While the tight-knit community mourns, RCMP investigate

A house fire in Ahousaht First Nation has claimed the life of one man, RCMP report.

The fire started Feb. 17 around 2 p.m. RCMP were called to the scene where about two-dozen community members were tryingto help extinguish the flames. Despite their efforts, one body was found in the home. He is believed to be the sole occupant. Noone else was injured.

Ahousaht First Nation has a reserve on Flores Island, a half-hour boat ride north of Tofino.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. At this time no foul play is suspected.

“This is a very tight-knit community and this tragedy has affected every community member along with the first responders whoassisted in putting out the fire,” said Tofino Detachment commander Sgt. Todd Pebernat said in a press release.

“The Nuu-Chah-Nulth Health Services have been on island providing mental health and traditional healing services to those whowere affected by this fire”

To protect the privacy of the individual, his name is not being released or confirmed by either the RCMP, or the BC CoronersService which is investigating the death.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

Fatal Fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island man gets three-year sentence for sexual touching involving nine-year-old
Next story
Victoria teacher running 100 kilometres to improve life of Saanich teen with muscular dystrophy

Just Posted

A fundraiser for Quinn Schaddelee, 16, aims to make the teen’s home more accessible. Schaddelee has muscular dystrophy and suffers from chronic pain and mobility limitations. (Courtesy of Tricia Schaddelee)
Victoria teacher running 100 kilometres to improve life of Saanich teen with muscular dystrophy

Elementary teacher planning fundraising run for former student

Members of the Greater Victoria Law Enforcement Torch Run committee wore their uniforms into Willows on Feb. 11 to kickstart the 2021 virtual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics B.C. (Sheri Lucas Photo)
Polar Plunge goes virtual for 2021

Oak Bay Police challenge public to plunge

The challenging rental accommodation market in Greater Victoria, combined with the effects of the pandemic, leaves some renters on the edge of losing stable housing. A new rent bank program aims to help provide a buffer for those facing short-term cash flow shortages. (Courtesy Victoria Foundation)
Financial help on its way for at-risk Greater Victoria renters

Community Social Planning Council leads way on program offering interest-free, short-term loans

Donneil McNab, a Royal Roads University student engagement associate who graduated last year with a Master of Arts in Tourism Management, created the Award for Diversity and Community Building to recognize students who serve their communities through volunteering and leadership. (Photo contributed by Royal Roads University)
Royal Roads University graduate establishes Award for Diversity and Community Building

Award recognizes students of Afro-Heritage decent who serve communities through volunteering

Arts Laureate Barbara Adams joins artist Luke Ramsey and Mayor Kevin Murdoch in front of the Parade of Play mural at the Oak Bay High track. (Black Press Media file photo)
Curtain draws to a close on Oak Bay arts laureate’s term

Barbara Adams has been a champion for arts in the community

Dr. Reka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. hits daily record with more than 12,000 vaccinations

Province sees 508 more COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

A man died in a house fire at the Ahousaht First Nation reserve on Feb. 17, 2021. (BP File Image)
House fire claims life of one man in Ahousaht, north of Tofino

While the tight-knit community mourns, RCMP investigate

Steven James Houting was sentenced Friday, Feb. 19, in provincial court in Nanaimo, for sexual interference and possession of child pornography. (News Bulletin file photo)
Island man gets three-year sentence for sexual touching involving nine-year-old

Steven James Houting also found with over 12,000 items of child pornography

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Manslaughter trial set for November 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Act of extreme violence:’ Alberta man gets life in prison for killing two children

The man, who cannot be named, stabbed the children to death

A joint investigation led to the arrest of a B.C. man, accused of making and sharing pornographic images of his daughter. (Stock photo)
B.C. father charged with child pornography involving daughter

A joint investigation led to the 37-year-old’s arrest on Feb. 8

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
’Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013

Most Read