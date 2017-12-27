Cowichan Search and Rescue were called out last week to assist in the recovery of human remains at Cowichan Lake. (Citizen file)

Human remains found at Cowichan Lake

Speculation it may be Darreld Rayner, who has been missing for 10 years

Human remains were discovered in the Lake Cowichan area on Saturday, Dec. 23, but, although there is speculation in the community that it may be Darreld Rayner, missing for 10 years, the Coroner’s service is still investigating.

Rayner, a Lake Cowichan resident and member of the Youbou TimberLess Society, went missing in 2007, and no trace of what happened to him has ever been found, although friends and family have never given up hope of finding him.

“I can tell you the Coroners Service has been called to investigate found human remains at Lake Cowichan last week but at this stage we have not determined the identity of the decedent,” said Andy Watson of the BC Coroners Service. “In order to determine the identity of the deceased, we will be doing some testing of samples (per normal procedure).”

Watson said it may take about a month for testing.

Dewi Griffiths, president and a search leader for Cowichan Search and Rescue, said “the Saturday, Dec. 23 recovery was to assist RCMP and Coroner, but I’m not sure we can comment other than to say our team performed a difficult task with professionalism and dedication in tricky, snowy conditions.”

The details of Rayner’s disappearance are sketchy.

On May 7, 2007, Rayner, who was 52 years old at the time, went missing while walking his dog.

He was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. walking along Fairservice Main logging road, roughly three kilometers from his home. Beginning that afternoon, an extensive search was conducted by RCMP and local Search and Rescue crews, with the assistance of family and volunteers.

Rayner’s dog, a Jack Russell terrier, was found that night by searchers, as was a coffee cup belonging to Rayner.

An intensive search, which included the use of tracking dogs and helicopters, covered that area thoroughly. The search went on for several days, and more than 3,400 search hours were expended.

Even after the official search ended, the family and other volunteers continued to search for Rayner in the area south of Lake Cowichan for several more months, never giving up hope that their family member and friend would be found.

Previous story
Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017
Next story
Young sisters identified as victims of Christmas Day double homicide

Just Posted

Young sisters identified as victims of Christmas Day double homicide

Spokesperson for the family has identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Looking ahead to 2018 with West Shore mayors

E&N Corridor, development, and increased connectivity among highlights

Teen missing since Dec. 24, last seen at Esquimalt Serious Coffee

Disappearance out of the ordinary for Aya Ezzeddine, family says

Two young children victims in Oak Bay double homicide

Children, aged four and six, found dead in apartment; male adult treated for injuries

Oak Bay Police find two bodies on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

They came for the deals

Shoppers descend on Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Boxing Day in Kelowna

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Human remains found at Cowichan Lake

Speculation it may be Darreld Rayner, who has been missing for 10 years

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

Victoria – Swan Lake MLA defends Site C decision

Victoria - Swan Lake MLA Rob Fleming, who also serves as a… Continue reading

Infant escapes injury on Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich

A three-month old infant is safe and sound with his mother following… Continue reading

Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction for Midsummer Island

Canada wins opener at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote makes highlight reel diving save

Most Read