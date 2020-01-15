Human remains found in California park ID’d as Canadian man

Officials said in December that there was no initial signs of foul play

Skeletal remains found last month in Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park were identified as a 51-year-old Canadian man, officials said.

The bones were spotted during an analysis of photos taken in a remote section of the park last summer. The National Park Service was alerted, and rangers hiked to the area, which is rocky and away from trails, on Dec. 20. There they found human remains and personal belongings, but no ID.

The remains were identified this week by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office as Paul Miller of Ontario, Canada, the park service said on Twitter.

Miller was last seen leaving his hotel room on July 13, 2018 to hike Fortynine Palms Oasis, according to park service. Authorities and volunteers searched for Miller months.

Officials said in December that there was no initial signs of foul play.

The Associated Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowstorm 2020: Some flights cancelled out of YYJ, BC Ferries running
Next story
Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

Victoria snowfall breaks 49-year-old record; wind warnings in effect

Environment Canada says rain and high winds Wednesday afternoon could cause flooding, other problems

Snowstorm 2020: Greater Victoria residents urged to stay home

First responders, city crews ask public to be cautious after snowfall

Snow, downed trees cause power outages around Greater Victoria

More than 360 BC Hydro customers without power in the Capital Region

BC Green Party MLA Andrew Weaver to step away from party, will sit as independent

Weaver will remain in the Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

Snow day for Greater Victoria students

Schools closed after heavy snowfall blankets Capital Region

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

POLL: Has the recent snow had an impact on your daily life?

Old Man Winter had Greater Victoria in his icy grip this week.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

Nanaimo actress cast in first lead role in TV series ‘Nurses’

Sandy Sidhu wanted to work in medicine before her interest in acting took over

Most Read