(Black Press Media file photo)

Humanitarian organization says 13 Canadians detained in Ethiopia back home

Group was in custody on allegations they were practising medicine without permission

An Alberta-based humanitarian organization says 13 Canadians who were detained in Ethiopia have returned to Canada.

Canadian Humanitarian says in a statement on its website that it is thrilled to see the 10 volunteers and three staff reunited with their loved ones.

The group and two Ethiopian staff members were in custody in Ethiopia on allegations they were practising medicine without permission and had dispensed expired medication.

The charity has disputed the allegations.

ALSO READ: Humanitarian organization says 13 Canadians detained in Ethiopia

The group was released on bail March 4, but Canadian Humanitarian wasn’t sure whether the Canadians would be able to leave the African country.

Canadian Humanitarian says in the statement that there are elements of the court file that need to be completed, and it has no further information.

The organization out of Medicine Hat, Alta. is described as a registered charity that has been sending volunteers abroad to provide medical and dental support, along with other humanitarian services, since 2003.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parliament suspended, more closures amid COVID-19 recession warning
Next story
Claremont Secondary students dismissed early following potential threat Thursday

Just Posted

Michelle Obama talk in Victoria postponed amidst COVID-19 concerns

Province bans gatherings of more than 250 people

Greater Victoria physician encourages taking precautions to protect at-risk populations amid COVID-19 concerns

Social distancing, hand washing, preparing for self-isolation top priorities

Traffic advisory: Langford asks Costco shoppers to use Leigh Road interchange

The Millstream overpass is significantly backed up

Greater Victoria homelessness count only sees ‘tip of the iceberg’

The count aims to identify driving forces, gaps in services and raise awareness

COVID-19: Greater Victoria sports, entertainment venues affected after province bans large gatherings

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Here’s what’s cancelled in Greater Victoria due to coronavirus pandemic

An updated list of Greater Victoria events cancelled, postponed

B.C. First Nation chief urges caution in rural areas amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

He says help would be targeted to vulnerable Canadians

Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point

Staff member attacked at Surrey school, suspect at large

Police looking for suspect who left L.A. Matheson secondary school in a dark grey Kia sedan

Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Many airlines, hotels and Airbnbs have updated policies due to the novel coronavirus

Parliament suspended, more closures amid COVID-19 recession warning

CN Tower set to close to visitors, several universities cancel in-person classes

POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring… Continue reading

Most Read