Victoria Police Department members were “freezin’ for a reason” at last year’s Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC. Manak, right, will return to participate in the 2020 event, Sunday at 10 a.m. at Willows Beach. (Black Press Media File)

Hundreds expected to take the plunge at Willows Beach, Sunday

Greater Victoria police taking part in Polar Plunge to raise funds for Special Olymipcs BC

The Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics returns to Willows Beach for the third straight year on Sunday.

There are more than 100 “plungers” already registered for the chilly challenge that Oak Bay Police Const. Sheri Lucas brought to Willows in 2018. The Plunge event and activities start at 10 a.m.

“We started a committee back in 2014 with the vision of increasing our fundraising goals, this helped us to focus and grow specific events,” Lucas said. “The Polar Plunge was a new event in 2018 and we started a bigger committee just for this event which included more stakeholders.”

Lucas’ role is to help promote the event, find sponsors and handle media relations.

The money is used to train the athletes in B.C., including renting venues and assisting with travel expenses, should the need arise. It provides opportunities for athletes to empower and transform themselves, she said.

“Every year I feel a stronger connection to the athletes,” Lucas said. “I have been raising money for Special Olympics for over 20 years and their strength of character and determination is addicting. I really wish everyone would spend some time with an athlete and see what a bit of hard work and determination can do.”

Lucas attended two Special Olympic World Game ceremonies, one in Austria in 2017 and one in Abu Dhabi last year

“I will never forget the way I felt watching the athletes enter the stadium representing their country, overpowering emotion,” Lucas said.

READ MORE: Over 100 plungers dip in Willows for Polar Plunge

Plungers must raise a minimum of $75 to participate ($50 for students, youth and Special Olympics athletes). This year’s target is $30,000 for Special Olympics BC.

So far, they’ve already raised $25,000, Lucas said.

“You may only spend a few moments in the freezing water, but your impact will be felt for far longer – because funds raised will help change lives across the province,” said Dan Howe, president and CEO of Special Olympics BC.

Staged in partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for SOBC, the Vancouver Island Polar Plunge will see champions from many agencies including B.C. Sheriff Services, Canada Border Services Agency, Central Saanich Police Service, Oak Bay Police Department, RCMP, Saanich Police Department, Victoria Police Department, and The 5th (British Columbia) Field Artillery Regiment.

Corporate teams, Special Olympics athletes, and members of the public are also encouraged to participate.

“VicPD officers are excited to be part of the Polar Plunge again this year,” says Victoria Police Chief Del Manak. “We’re looking forward to braving the cold waters in support of Special Olympics BC and the tremendous work they do in enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities by providing them with opportunities to celebrate personal achievements through positive sport experiences.”

READ ALSO: Polar Plunge hits Willows to raise funds for Special O

Willows Beach will have live music, law enforcement vehicle displays, prizes, and giveaways. Special Olympics BC provides programs and competitions for more than 5,200 athletes in 55 communities around the province.

Register at www.plunge4specialolympics.com before partaking on Sunday.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria man files human rights complaint over alleged guide dog discrimination
Next story
Feds tell UN they’re on track to meet climate goals for power generation

Just Posted

Anonymous donation funds Royal Theatre study on expansion

The Royal and McPherson Theatres Society will conduct a feasibility study into upgrades

Saanich resident defrauded by sweepstake scam, loses $26,000

Police warn public to get informed, be aware of current scams

Victoria woman charged with human-trafficking in Saskatchewan, returns home on bail

Shermineh Sheri Ziaee was released last week following a Jan. 28 arrest in Swift Current

Victoria man files human rights complaint over alleged guide dog discrimination

Bluebird Cabs Ltd. application to dismiss complaint denied

Hundreds expected to take the plunge at Willows Beach, Sunday

Greater Victoria police taking part in Polar Plunge to raise funds for Special Olymipcs BC

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

POLL: Have the disruptions caused by the recent protests made you more likely to support their cause?

If you live in Greater Victoria, it’s been pretty hard to miss… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting

Suspensions were for setting up sleeping bags in washrooms, theft, verbal abuse of staff, and more

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Rail services continue to feel brunt of anti-pipeline protests across Canada

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters have been protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Most Read