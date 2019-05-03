Hundreds of students gathered at the BC Legislature for the WE Walk for Water campaign (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Hundreds of Victoria students march for water accessibility

The second We Walk for Water campaign took place at the B.C. Legislature

Over 400 students gathered on the lawns of the B.C. Legislature Wednesday morning, some bearing heavy jugs of water and others homemade signs.

The students were there for the second annual We Walk for Water campaign, an international initiative to get people from around the world access to clean water.

Participants heard that over 840 million people in the world don’t have regular access to clean water, and that most of the people affected by this are women.

“Girls can’t go to school because they have to walk for the water hours and hours of their day,” said Hannah Smeibiel, a Grade 11 student at Stelly’s Secondary. “This is to set the symbol for awareness and for raising money for the project.”

On average, a woman or girl will travel six kilometres per day to gather water. In solidarity with them, students aimed to do 12 laps around the legislature’s lawn, which would measure roughly six kilometres.

ALSO READ: Victoria youth continue to strike for climate justice

Schools have also been campaigning to fundraise for the cause, with numbers still rolling in.

“Every $25 provides one person with access to clean water for life. Our goal this year is to help 80,000, which is lofty but achievable,” said Katrina MacGibbon, project lead for the WE Walk. ” These are resources that are not a luxury, they are for survival and it will help everyone thrive…It’s really about drilling down that we have one world and one shared resource, and these students really get that and are rallying behind that.”

ALSO READ: Hundreds of students participate in WE Walk for Water event

B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming was also on scene in support of the walk.

“The connection between the lack of clean water for tens of thousands, millions, tens of millions of people around the world is really a threat to kids being able to learn every day and be in school,” Fleming said.

his is really about fighting and tackling poverty that is far too prevalent around the globe. “

Victoria’s Friday march happened at the same time as two other ones in the United Kingdom; one at Hyde Park in London and one at Roundhay Park in Leeds.

On May 10th, the official WE Walk for Water day, hundreds of cities around the world will also have similar demonstrations.

For more information you can visit we.org

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

 

Hundreds of students gathered at the BC Legislature for the WE Walk for Water campaign (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Previous story
Saskatchewan top court rules 3-2 federal carbon tax is constitutional

Just Posted

Hundreds of Victoria students march for water accessibility

The second We Walk for Water campaign took place at the B.C. Legislature

Victoria youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Victoria man ready to sell 600 bottles of collector beer

Bottles range from the 1950’s-2000’s and hail from all over the world

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm remembers its stolen baby goat

Archer was stolen in 2003, but many still remember him

Ballet Victoria goes dancing down the rabbit hole

Local company offers choreographed take on family favourite Alice in Wonderland

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police and fire crews respond to escalating tension during event

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

Saskatchewan top court rules 3-2 federal carbon tax is constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

Most Read