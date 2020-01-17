A portion of Metchosin Road between Cotlow Road and Latoria Boulevard is closed due to a hydro pole fire. (Google Maps)

Hydro pole fire closes portion of Metchosin Road in Colwood

Motorists are advised to avoid the area of Metchosin Road near Royal Bay

Motorists are advised to avoid the portion of Metchosin Road near Royal Bay in Colwood after a hydro pole caught fire Friday evening.

Colwood Fire Department Capt. Scott Abrahamson said BC Hydro crews are on scene and that fire crews blocked off the area of Metchosin Road between Cotlow Road and Latoria Boulevard.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

According to the BC Hydro outage map, close to 1,500 customers in the area are without power. The map says the outage is due to a tree down across wires.

