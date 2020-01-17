Hydro pole fire closes portion of Metchosin Road in Colwood

Motorists are advised to avoid the area of Metchosin Road near Royal Bay

A portion of Metchosin Road between Cotlow Road and Latoria Boulevard is closed due to a hydro pole fire. (Google Maps)

Motorists are advised to avoid the portion of Metchosin Road near Royal Bay in Colwood after a hydro pole caught fire Friday evening.

Colwood Fire Department Capt. Scott Abrahamson said BC Hydro crews are on scene and that fire crews blocked off the area of Metchosin Road between Cotlow Road and Latoria Boulevard.

***Traffic Alert*** Metchosin Rd between Latoria Bvld and Cotlow Rd is closed. Police and and fire are on scene. @cityofcolwood — Gordie Logan (@GordieLogan) January 18, 2020

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

According to the BC Hydro outage map, close to 1,500 customers in the area are without power. The map says the outage is due to a tree down across wires.

Crews are on site at an outage in #Colwood affecting 1,500 customers. They'll share updates here: https://t.co/hlvVjgqPTL pic.twitter.com/DCcfa6txMc — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 18, 2020

