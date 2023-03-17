Iconic Victoria cocktail bar shutting down, invites you for ‘one last drink’

Another in a long list of recent closures of Victoria bars and restaurants

An iconic Victoria cocktail bar known for its ability to match your tastes with the right drink is shutting down – but it wants you to drop by for “one last drink.”

Clarke & Co in the 1000 block of Blanshard made the announcement on Instagram, saying that it will be closing on April 9.

Customers were always dazzled with the staff’s ability to find out what you like and then build a cocktail to meet that. It also had a kitchen with food to match the drinks.

“We have some bittersweet news to share today,” reads the Instagram post. “After seven years of good times and amazing drinks, Clarke & Co will be closing on April 9. There are exciting things happening with the space, but we want to make sure to close out on a high note and give everyone the chance to come in for one last drink. The next four weekends will be filled with specials, friendly faces, and all of the things that made Clarke & Co an amazing part of this industry. Thank you to all of our customers, the community that supported us, and to our amazing team. See you soon.”

Comments from customers have started to roll in.

“I’m not happy about this,” wrote one person. “Booooo. I only got to come in once so far … I really hope you will re-open in another location.”

Clarke & Co. joins a list of eateries, lounges and bars in Greater Victoria closed in recent months.

The Marina Restaurant in Oak Bay recent shut down after being in business for several decades.

After 90 years of serving the community, Old Vic Fish and Chips on Broad Street in Victoria closed in January. The restaurant was located in a building scheduled for redevelopment.

Agrius Restaurant on Yates Street in Victoria also cited inflation as factor when it closed mid-January.

“With the impact of inflation and the increasing difficulties inherently involved with running a restaurant, we have got to a point where it is no longer financially viable and we are not able to operate any longer,” reads a post on social media.

Last year, family concerns saw Sassy’s in Central Saanich close last year, after four decades serving that community. Floyd’s Diner, which now boasts restaurants in four communities, quickly snapped up the site – dousing the building in it’s well-branded hot pink.

– With additional reporting by Christine van Reeuwyk

