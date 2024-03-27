IIO investigating discovery of body outside of Parksville

Witness saw man laying in the brush away from marked trail near Little Mountain

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating the discovery of a body outside of Parksville on March 25.

Police were called at approximately 12:05 p.m. on March 24 after a witness saw a man laying in the brush away from a marked trail near Little Mountain, south of Parksville, according to information provided to the IIO by RCMP.

Officers arrived at the location and performed a search but were unable to locate anyone.

At approximately 11:12 a.m. on March 25, the same witness returned to the area and located the man’s body in the same location as previously reported while walking along a hiking trail.

Police and Emergency Health Services responded to the scene and confirmed the man was dead.

The IIO was notified the same day and is investigating.

Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details surrounding the initial police search, what caused the man’s death and whether police action or inaction were contributing factors.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident, including video to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

— NEWS Staff